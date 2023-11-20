The Westgate to Eastgate: Levelling Up Pembroke Town project, the second ‘levelling-up’ award in the county, has been given a total of £10,543,627.

The council bid is one of seven awards in Wales in the latest funding round, totalling £110,636,632.

Pembroke St Mary North county councillor, and Cabinet Member for Planning & Housing Delivery, Cllr Jon Harvey welcomed the news.

“Personally, it’s great to see that the council’s Levelling Up bid for the ‘Pembroke Westgate to Eastgate - Levelling Up Pembroke Town’ has been approved by the UK Government to the tune of £10.5m and shows that the UK Government fully supports this administration’s regeneration aims for the town.

“We look forward to working with UK Government Officials in respect of the next steps to bring this project to fruition.”

Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire Senedd Member, Samuel Kurtz MS said: “I am delighted that Pembroke has been awarded such a substantial amount of money by the UK Government following the third round of Levelling Up investment.

“Pembroke is a historic town, the birthplace of a king, and one of the jewels in Pembrokeshire’s crown. The award to the Westgate to Eastgate project is a further injection of investment that will help kickstart and continue the rejuvenation of Pembroke town and the wider area.

“In awarding the funding to this project, the UK Government comment was made about the high quality of the bid and that it was ready to deliver.

“I pay tribute to the team at Pembrokeshire County Council in preparing and submitting such a high-quality proposal and to the UK Government for recognising Pembroke and the project.

“I look forward to working with all agencies to see this exciting project come to fruition.”

In 2020, Pembrokeshire County Council was awarded a Levelling Up Fund (LUF) grant for the Heart of Pembrokeshire: Rediscovering Haverfordwest Project, including the creation of a 'signature bridge' as the central feature of a 'Cultural Corridor'.

Pembrokeshire County Council is expected to issue a statement later today.