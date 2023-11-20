Fishguard and District Round Table began their Children in Need fund raising by cycling 124 miles from Limerick, the birthplace of Children in Need stalwart the late Sir Terry Wogan, to Rosslare.

They did the whole journey including the ferry crossing back to Fishguard in 48 hours.

As if that wasn’t enough the Tablers then donned their Pudsey suit to turn Lowertown bridge into a toll bridge for the day on Friday, November 17, and to visit local schools.

In total the cycle challenge and the toll bridge raised £4558, while children at seven local schools were delighted to get a visit from Pudsey.

“Children in Need 2023 was incredible,” said a Round Table spokesperson.

“For the bridge collection and Ireland Cycle challenge to have raised £4558.07, is more than any of us could have ever hoped for.

“On behalf of our chairman, Dorian, thank you to everybody who makes the Children in Need bridge collection such a success every year, and for making a true difference to children who need all the support they can get.

“From the local schools that welcome Pudsey with such warmth and excitement, to Helen from no. 10 who spoils us with hot drinks, Abersign who helped us with alterations, and The Ship Inn for filling our bellies with cawl and a well-earned pint after 10 hours of collecting.

“And of course, a huge huge thank you to everyone who donated, whether it be on our JustGiving Cycling Challenge page, or in our buckets.

“The generosity of our community never ceases to amaze us, and we are so privileged to be living amongst such fantastic people.”

You can still donate to the fundraiser by clicking on the link above or visiting justgiving.com/page/fishguard-and-district-round-table-cin-cycle1695142265845