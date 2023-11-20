The theatre put on a charity Armistice Day featuring Haverfordwest Male Voice Choir, David Pepper, Ellie Louc, Tarish Matthews, Eliza Bradbury, Phil Merchant, Nia Lewis and Ffion Harries.

The charity concert was toraise awareness of men's mental health charities with the proceeds supporting the VC Gallery, The DPJ Foundation and Give The Boys a Loft (GTBAL).

More than £200 was raised for each of the three charities, whose representatives gave short presentations on their work during the course of the evening.

An art exhibition by the VC Gallery was on display in the Martha's Café area where it remains for all of November.

“It was a fabulous evening of musical entertainment including pianist/composer David Pepper, singer songwriter Ellie Louc and poet Phil Merchant," said organiser Blanche Giacci.

“Talented Eliza Bradbury serenaded the arrival of the audience on harp. Tarish Matthews sang a wonderful version of Hallelujah with Owen Tansey on guitar. Nia Lewis on harp and Ffion Harries, soprano, delighted the audience.

“The highlight of the night was the fabulous conductor Sarah and the Haverfordwest Male Voice Choir.

“They sang a number of well-known English and Welsh songs finishing the evening with a minute’s silence and the National Anthem when the audience joined in and poppies rained on stage.

“Emma Picton Jones from the DPJ foundation gave an excellent talk on Men's Mental health in the agricultural community and Chris representing VC Gallery talked about the wide range of projects to support those with complex needs in the community.”

Feedback from the audience was very positive, with many saying that they had been moved to tears by certain performances.

Haverfordwest Male Voice Choir continued with a spontaneous singsong in the theatre’s Martha’s Bar after the concert, which again was well-received by all who heard it.

Blanche thanked all the performers as well as the evening’s charismatic compere, who stepped into the gap last minute, Jimmy Banks.

She also thanked local businesses JT Abergwaun, The Royal Oak and Bay Salon who donated vouchers for raffle prizes.