National Trust’s Llanerchaeron will be hosting a Christmas fair at the start of December. Attendees will be able to enjoy a mince pie and mulled wine whilst exploring the grounds of the estate which will be filled with stalls showing off local produce, food and music.

The Georgian villa will also be open and decorated with sustainable Christmas decorations on the ground floor. The Christmas fair will be held on December 1, 2 and 3, with a chance to see Santa on December 2 and 3, with visitors to see Santa getting a gift.

There will also be a wreathmaking session on December 8, 9, and 10, where Gardener Meg will help attendees to create a wreath from natural materials found throughout the Llanerchaeron estate. Booking for this is essential.

There will also be a woodland trail each weekend, with a chance to spot the tiny painted doors in the woodland throughout the estate as well as the gardens, farmyard and the lakeside walk being open each weekend.

For more information and to book, visit www.nationaltrust.org.uk/llanerchaeron.