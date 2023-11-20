THERE will be a number of festive events taking place at a Pembrokeshire landmark throughout December.
National Trust’s Tudor Merchant House in Tenby will be open on December 1, 2, 8 and 9, where visitors can learn all about how the Tudors would have celebrated Christmas and how they influenced today’s Christmas celebrations.
It is a chance to explore the house and its traditions, admire the Tudor wall hangings from bygone eras and smell the delicate scent of oranges and cloves.
There will also be a chance to meet the Lord of Misrule who was traditionally in charge of the Feast of Fools celebration that was usually held at this time of year.
Little ones will also be able to take home a free Tudor toy whilst stocks last.
For more information and to book, visit www.nationaltrust.org.uk/tudor-merchands-house.
