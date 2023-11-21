Fishguard Sea Cadets unveiled a defibrillator and a plaque outside their TS Skirmisher building in Lower Town, Fishguard.

Both were dedicated to the memory of Commanding Officer Lieutenant Chris Peake, who died suddenly last May.

CO Lt Peake was loved and respected by his cadets, their families and the wider community for his dedication, hard work and kindness.

He had been involved with sea cadets from 1981, aged 11, going on to be an adult volunteer at the age of 18 and then moving onto officer status.

A GoFundMe page set up in his memory by son Aaron raised nearly £11,000. This was initially going to be used to buy a defibrillator for TS Skirmisher.

However, Chris’ employers Irish Ferries have stepped in and donated all the money needed for the defibrillator.

The money raised through the GoFundMe will instead be used to buy a boat for Fishguard Sea Cadets, named in memory of CO Lt Peake.

Before the short service, senior Sea Cadets marched and put on a ‘cheer ship’ a traditional Royal Navy salute to honour other ships or a notable person.

Ray Slattery of Irish Ferries said that he was touched to see the community and CO Lt Peake’s family at the unveiling.

“Working with Chris was more than work, it was friendship as well as getting the job done,” he said.

“Sea Cadets was so much of Chris’ family as well as Donna, Aaron and Scott.”

He thanked his colleagues at Irish Ferries for working to fund the defibrillator and said he hoped that it would never be used.

Fishguard Sea Cadet chairman Peter Smith added: “Chris will be looking down tonight very proud of the cadets. Thay are doing fantastically well. He would be proud of how smart they are and at how well disciplined they are.”