The day is for people in the transgender community to remember those they have lost due to violence.

At Prince Charles Quay, Cardigan Cardigan, there will be two minute’s silence, as well as speeches by organiser Faye Brightman and any others who would like to speak.

The event takes place at 6pm.

“I am a trans woman. I have lived in Cardigan my entire life, and through my entire transition which started aged six,” said Faye.

“There is a vigil being held in Cardiff but not everyone from West Wales can get there.

“I wanted to hold one in Cardigan where I live and where I have been accepted. It is important that these events are held in the smallest of towns.”

Faye added that, although her family faced an initial backlash when she was younger, she had been supported by the community in Cardigan.

“Everyone has been really accepting,” she said.