Sea Trust Wales’ Recycle Môr project provides free bins for end-of-life fishing gear in Pembrokeshire’s commercial harbours.

This removes physical and financial barriers to fishers responsibly disposing of their own gear, whilst encouraging them to collect discarded fishing gear and plastic while at sea.

The waste is then recycled into useful everyday products by Cornish company - Waterhaul, creating products such as sunglasses, litter pickers, and adventure knives.

Recycle Môr originated as a small-scale feasibility study, but after two years, it has become extremely successful in collecting waste, with seven tonnes of end of life fishing gear being recycled.

However, Sea Trust is at risk of having to decommission the harbour bins, as there is no funding or resources to continue the project and keep up with the huge demand.

The charity has set up a Crowdfunder, with a target of £5000, which will raise vital funds for Sea Trust to continue the Recycle Môr project.

“Any funds raised will go towards transport and postage costs,” said Nadia Tomsa, the charity’s education and outreach officer.

“This means we can travel to the bins collecting the waste regularly and post it to Waterhaul, where it is transformed into beautiful new products.

Public donations to the Crowdfunder will be boosted by the Save Our Wild Isles Community Fund from Aviva. This will provide £2 for every £1 donated to the cause until their funding runs out, turning a £10 donation into £30.

“As a marine conservation charity, marine plastic is always one of our main priorities,” said Recycle Môr project officer Lloyd Nelmes.

“A single abandoned net is estimated to kill 500,000 invertebrates, 1,700 fish and four seabirds.

“Discarded fishing gear contributes hugely to the issue of plastic pollution in the ocean.

“Once the abandoned fishing gear has entered the ocean, it is then known as ghost gear which continues to catch marine species for many years to come.

“The floating ghost gear not only catches target fish species but entangles and kills species of all shapes and sizes, including porpoises, turtles, seals, and sharks.

“This is an issue that spans the entire ocean, but a difference can be made with local systems to manage fishing gear waste before it ever enters the sea.”

To donate to save the Recycle Môr project, go to crowdfunder.co.uk/p/recycle or click on the link above.