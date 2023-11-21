The Welsh Government issued a public notice in the November 15 edition of the Western Telegraph highlighting the planned closure of part of the A40 trunk road in Haverfordwest as well as a temporary speed limit and no overtaking rule.

The specified road closure is:

A40 trunk road from its junction with Scotchwell Roundabout to the junction with the south-eastern side of Cardigan Roundabout, Haverfordwest.

The road will be closed overnight between 7pm and 6am, from December 6 until December 12.

There is an alternative route which will be: for southbound vehicles: via the north-westbound A40 to Withybush Roundabout, the southbound A40 Fishguard Road/Sydney Rees Way/Cartlett Road to Salutation Square Roundabout and eastbound A40 Narberth Road, and vice versa for northbound vehicles.

The temporary speed limit would see either a 40mph or 10mph limit imposed on the same stretch of road. The 10mph speed limit will be in force during convoy working and no overtaking will be implemented at this time too. The speed limits will be operating from 7pm on January 8 until 6am on January 9.