Officers executed a search warrant at Honeyborough Industrial Estate, Neyland, on Friday, November 17.

Police have said that a large number of cannabis plants were found in a unit on the estate and that two men, aged 42 and 35, were arrested and charged with production of cannabis and abstracting electricity.

Dyfed-Powys Police continues to investigate at the unit on the industrial estate.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Two men, aged 42 and 35, were arrested and charged with production of cannabis and abstracting electricity.

“A search warrant was conducted at Honeyborough Industrial Estate, Neyland, Milford Haven, on November, 17.

“A large number of cannabis plants were found in the unit. Police to continue to hold the premises whilst the investigation continues.”

Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.