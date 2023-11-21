These M4 closures come as a result of maintenance, resurfacing and environmental works and will affect sections near areas including the Prince of Wales Bridge, Bridgend and Swansea.

These closures come following the closure of the Severn Bridge on the M48 on Sunday (November 19).

The Severn Bridge was closed in both directions just before 10am on Sunday between junction one for Aust and junction two for Chepstow.

The bridge was closed as a safety measure due to very high and strong winds.

As we look ahead, these are the sections of the M4 that will experience road closures this week (November 20 to 26, 2023).

🚧M4 Toll Plaza – J23 (Rogiet) to M4 Prince of Wales Bridge works



The road will be closed travelling Eastbound overnight for essential carriageway resurfacing works.



📅16/11/23 – 21/11/23 |⌚ 20:00 – 06:00



For more information and diversions⬇️https://t.co/HFERR56HUL pic.twitter.com/kP1SSLBvg5 — Traffic Wales South (@TrafficWalesS) November 20, 2023

M4 road closures this week (November 20-26)

M4, eastbound - Junction 23 to Prince of Wales Bridge: The M4 will be closed eastbound between Junction 23 (Rogiet) to the Prince of Wales Bridge each night from Thursday (November 16) to Tuesday (November 21).

These closures are due to resurfacing and maintenance work and will be in place from 8pm until 6am each night.

M4, westbound - Junction 37: The exit slip road westbound to the M4 at junction 37 (Pyle) will be closed for maintenance work each night from Monday (November 20) to Wednesday (November 22).

These closures will be in place from 8pm to 6am each night.

🚧Roadworks🚧



⛔#M4 travelling Eastbound J37 Pyle on-slip closed overnight.



📆 20/11/23 - 23/11/23 ⌚ 20:00 - 06:00



Local diversions in place. pic.twitter.com/NtZB3uNWEQ — Traffic Wales South (@TrafficWalesS) November 20, 2023

M4, westbound - junction 35 to 37: The M4 will be closed westbound between junction 35 (Pencoed) and junction 37 (Pyle) from Wednesday (November 22) to Thursday (November 23).

This road closure is due to maintenance work and will be in place from 8pm to 6am each night.

M4, westbound - Junction 34: The entry slip road to the M4 westbound at junction 34 (Miskin) will be closed each night from Sunday (November 19) to Friday (November 24).

These closures are due to environmental work taking place and will start at 8pm and end at 6am each night.

5 tips to help your car fuel last longer

M4, eastbound - Junction 37: The entry slip road eastbound to the M4 at junction 37 (Pyle) will be closed for maintenance work each night from Monday (November 20) to Thursday (November 23).

These closures will be in place from 8pm to 6am each night.

M4, eastbound - Junction 44: The entry and exit slip roads eastbound to the M4 at junction 44 (Lon Las) will be closed for environmental work each night from Sunday (November 19) to Friday (November 24).

**Update 20/11 - 12:06**



🌐Local Full Fibre Network Upgrades🌐



Lane closures between J45 & J46.



📅19/11/23 - 26/11/23 | ⌚️20:00 - 06:00 https://t.co/CL29bJCTSY — Traffic Wales South (@TrafficWalesS) November 20, 2023

These closures will be in place from 8pm to 6am each night.

M4, westbound - Junction 45: The exit slip road to the M4 westbound at junction 45 (Ynysforgan) will be closed each night from November 19 to November 26.

These closures are due to ongoing maintenance work taking place and will start at 8pm and end at 6am each night.