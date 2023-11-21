North Wales Police officers and colleagues from other emergency services are currently at the location and the families of those involved have been kept updated.

Jevon Hirst, Harvey Owen, Wilf Henderson and Hugo Morris, who are from the Harlech and Porthmadog, have not been seen since Sunday.

North Wales Police posted on social media: "They were travelling in a Silver Ford Fiesta registration HY14GVO."

HM Coastguard responded to a request for assistance from police in a search in the Porthmadog area shortly before 3am today (November 21).

A spokesperson from HM Coastguard said: "The Coastguard helicopter from Caernarfon was sent and completed an extensive search of an area, before returning to base with nothing found."

A spokesperson from North Wales Police said just before 12pm today (November 21): "Following information from a member of the public, officers searching for four missing teenagers in the Porthmadog area have located the vehicle they were travelling in.

"Police officers and colleagues from other emergency services are currently at the location and the families of those involved have been kept updated.

"Further information will be released when available."

Anyone with information should contact North Wales Police. Quote reference number A184194.