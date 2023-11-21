Welsh international scrumhalf Gareth Davies and his Scarlets and Wales teammate winger Steff Evans visited Lokky’s restaurant in Saundersfoot on the weekend.

Lokky’s owner Lok Cheung said: “It was amazing. We had Gareth Davies and Steff Evans come in. Gareth made a booking under his name, but we didn’t expect it to be the Welsh international Gareth Davies.

“They are really lovely boys.”

Lok spoke about how they were unsure if it was the scrumhalf Gareth at first after he reverted back to his natural hair colour rather than the blonde that Welsh rugby fans had become used to during the Rugby World Cup.

“It was nice to meet him as he was a chill guy. He’s so chill and down to earth, especially considering he has so many caps for Wales.

“It was especially nice to see him after the World Cup.”

"He likes his Asian food," said Lok.

Despite having 74 caps to his name, Gareth left behind a treasured baseball cap, which he later asked for the staff to post back to him, which they did. Steff Evans currently has 13 caps to his name.

Lok also spoke of his delight at seeing tourism flourishing across Pembrokeshire outside of the usual summer period as he said that he has seen more people taking vacations in the county around this time of the year and believes it is a big boost for local businesses.