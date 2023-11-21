This and the fact senior member Tom Rees was awarded his Welsh cap at the recent SLSA Wales presentation evening capped a tremendous season for the North Pembrokeshire club.

“Being named Nipper Club of the Year is a great achievement to top off what has been a very busy and successful campaign for us,” vice-chairman Andrew Thomas told the Tivyside. “The club really seems to be going from strength to strength at the moment.”

Another significant achievement was the bronze medal of Zoe Thomas in the beach flags competition at the Great Britain championships in Dorset back in the summer.

Tom Rees, of Poppit Sands, was recently awarded his senior Welsh cap. (Image: Supplied)

“It seems the SLSA committee have been pretty impressed by how the club has developed,” added Mr Thomas. “We hosted the Welsh Championships back In July, having attended the Nipper Camp down in St Davids in May.

“We currently have 150 active members along with a hard-working committee and several good coaches supported by parents who help us out with training.

“We actively encourage their participation as it’s so important having continuity going forward.

“Some parents understandably tend to finish when their children move on, but we’d like to retain as many as possible while at the same time encouraging new parents to get on board.”

Nipper Manager Elin Rees said: “We’re absolutely delighted for all the kids – this is a really inclusive and supportive club so to have won this award is just so thrilling as it clearly recognises our team spirit and ethos.”

She added that the involvement and support of parents was also integral to the club’s success and a number of courses had been launched for volunteers.

“What people have to realise, though, is that Poppit Sands Surf Lifesaving Club is not just about winning events, it’s also about gaining skills and building confidence in the water,” she added.

“There are far more participants of water sports now – kayakers, paddleboarders as well as surfers – than during the days when I was a lifeguard, so water safety is obviously paramount.

“While we are lucky enough to live in a beautiful part of the country, we must never lose sight of the fact that enjoying our coastal waters is not without risk.”