Mark Humphreys, 37, of Ever Street, Mountain Ash, admitted two driving offences at Merthyr Tydfil Magistrates Court on November 8.

He admitted one charge of driving whilst banned and one charge of driving without insurance.

Both offences were committed on Hywel Road, Haverfordwest, on April 28, when he was caught driving a Peugeot 207.

Because he was already banned from driving, he was uninsured.

Humphreys was jailed for 16 weeks due to a ‘flagrant disregard for court orders.’ He was also banned from driving for two years with an eight-week discretionary extension period. He was also ordered to pay £154 surcharge.