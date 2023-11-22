Due to financial constraints, the February meeting of Pembrokeshire County Council’s Cabinet listed 34 toilets at potential risk of closure if community asset transfers to town and community councils or other sources of funding weren’t agreed.

An original closure date of November of this year was extended to the end of next March for those where negotiations, such as leasing or asset transfer, were ongoing.

Cabinet Member for Residents' Services Cllr Rhys Sinnett told the council’s Policy and Pre-decision Overview and Scrutiny Committee, meeting of November 21, there were “some very positive outcomes which will help to minimise closures” in the “evolving situation”.

Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority is to fund 10 coastal facilities for two years, and the county council is funding Dale facilities from its car parking budget, while a 50 per cent funding offer for Bosherston for two seasons has been made by the National Trust – due to be discussed at the December 4 Cabinet meeting.

Four town/ community councils have agreed to either fund, lease or asset transfer their facilities from April 1, with similar conversations ongoing for seven further facilities, including an exception request for Newport Parrog.

Eight other exception requests from town and community councils who feel they have been disproportionately financially affected are also to be considered by Cabinet on December 4: Abereiddy, Carew, Cwm Yr Eglwys, Moylegrove, Newgale South, Nolton, North Beach Tenby, and Pwllgwaelod.

They will close unless the exceptions are agreed, or alternative funding streams are identified.

A plea to save North Beach toilets was made by local county councillor Michael Williams at the meeting, describingNorth Beach as “one of the most photographed areas in Wales” and “the jewel in the crown” of the county’s tourism offer.

“If we close this toilet, it will certainly add to the tarnished impression of the ‘jewel in the crown'; there’s considerable private investment in the area but we are looking to withdraw the only significant we have in the area.

“I would plead that this facility ins maintained.”

Councillor Mike Stoddart said the council was “in danger of losing site of our core function, providing facilities to the public,” by closing toilets.

Raising the cost of 4-500-page reports to council committees, he asked: “Are they of any benefit to my constituents? I think we’re losing sight of our core function.”

Cllr Sinnett told members: “I didn’t come into politics to close toilets, it’s not a pleasant position to be in. Sadly, at the moment, it’s a discretionary service – I don’t mean it’s without value – we don’t have a statutory obligation to provide.

“I recognise there are some community councils that feel they may struggle, but those that have felt strongly have put their exceptions in; these will be taken into account as part of the decision-making process.”

He finished: “All I can say is it’s a difficult position to be in,” adding: “We have to make the best of the situation we’ve got in front of us.”

Legal avenues are being explored for two facilities with a view to close: Burton and Oriel Y Parc St David’s, with the facilities at Marloes village to close on December 1, as no alternative funder has come forward.