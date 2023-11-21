The Jobcentres – in Ammanford, Carmarthen and Llanelli – have a waraparound service as customers with health issues are able to access specialist support through a disability employment advisor as well as help and advice for all age groups.

They are prioritising those aged 50 and over to help keep this age group in work to provide for themselves and their families and they have seen a four per cent reduction in claimants in this category compared to last year.

Fred Hatton of the DWP employer and partnership team, said: “Now is a great time for jobseekers to give their career aspirations a kick start. One way, is to apply for some of the hundreds of Christmas jobs being advertised locally, as a stepping stone to get back into the work routine, while developing new skills and sharpening existing ones.

“With the support of their work coaches, hobseekers can get the help they need to take full advantage of opportunities available now. Unlocking the skills and abilities of people can improve their employment prospects.

“Support is available to everyone, whatever their age, health condition, skills or experience or if they are just looking to improve their career prospects.”

In the last few weeks, the Jobcentres in Carmarthenshire have had a number of opportunities for their clients. These include representatives from City & County Healthcare Group attended the Carmarthen and Llanelli Jobcentres on November 7 and 8 to meet with DWP staff and discuss available job opportunities in the area with customers. They also provided information sessions for those who want a career in care and all attending clients registered with the group allowing them to match local care opportunities to clients.

WorkWales Ltd visited the Ammanford and Llanelli Jobcentres on October 20 and 24 to help and support clients who want a career in manufacturing. 11 of the clients were offered employment at the sessions.

Poundland also recently contacted the Ammanford Jobcentre staff to say they had taken over the previous Wilko store in the town and would be announcing recruitment at a later date, but potential applicants should check the Poundland website for more information.

There is also a new organisation called C&D Healthcare who are working with the Carmarthenshire employer and partnership team and will be arranging an employer event, as will new recruitment agency Best Connection Employment Group who will be hosting open days to help support those with vacancies in the Llandovery and Carmarthen areas.

In the new year, the NHS Hywel Dda University Health Board future workforce team will visit the three Jobcentres to deliver group information sessions to jobseekers about NHS recruitment, work experience, volunteering and apprenticeships.