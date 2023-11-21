This follows a search for Jevon Hirst, Harvey Owen, Wilf Henderson and Hugo Morris, who had not been seen since Sunday (November 19).

Earlier today (November 21), the vehicle that they were travelling in was recovered by officers.

Supt Owain Llewelyn said: “At present, this appears to have been a tragic accident, and our thoughts are with the family and friends of the four young men at this very difficult time.

“This has been an extensive search involving a number of different agencies and volunteers, and this is sadly not the outcome that any of us would have wanted.

"We would ask that the family be afforded the appropriate privacy and respect.”

Investigations are ongoing to establish the circumstances that led to the car leaving the road.