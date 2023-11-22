Cardigan Giant Lantern Parade, brought to you by Small World Theatre, will be held on Friday, December 8.

There was a fear that the free community lantern making workshops would not go ahead after the parade’s organisers were not successful in a bid to the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, leaving a £2,000 shortfall to cover lantern materials for the free workshops.

However, the community stepped up and a public campaign to raise £2,000 to cover the cost of lantern making materials began in October.

In just a few weeks the fundraiser has generated enough money to ensure that the lantern making workshops can go ahead and remain free of charge.

"Over 80 donations from local people have ensured that lantern making workshops were free in November,” said a delighted a spokesperson for Small World Theatre.

“We will continue lantern making with pupils from Ysgol Gynradd Aberteifi and Ysgol Uwchradd Aberteifi to add more spectacle to the parade."

Cardigan Giant Lantern Parade draws thousands of people to the town and is a key date on many families’ run up to the festive season.

The parade began in 2016. In its fourth year in 2019, the attraction brought 13,500 people to town to enjoy and take part in the festivities.

Covid put a stop to the parade in 2020, with all events cancelled. In 2021 a Spooktakula promenade event was held in Cardigan Castle grounds with large puppets, lantern sculptures, youth theatre and aerial circus performances.

Last year Fabl, an immersive lantern and light trail was run in the grounds of Cardigan Castle.

Small World Theatre was determined to reinstate the parade this year with the theme of ‘Fanastical Beasts’.

Visitors can expect to see familiar and mythological creatures made into giant lantern structures, as well as hundreds of smaller pyramid lanterns.

The Parade will leave Pendre at 7pm on Friday, December 8, accompanied by musicians. It will process along the High Street and into the grounds of Cardigan Castle, where there will be fire jugglers, delicious food and drink supplied by Kitchen 1176, and a fireworks display around 8pm.

Further details can be found on Small World Theatre's website and social media.

The event is supported by Cardigan Town Council, Leafed Through community bookshop, Ceredigion County Council and the public fundraising appeal.