CEREDIGION County Council has revealed a number of changes to waiting, loading and unloading areas across the county
The council has introduced 15 changes to waiting, loading and unloading rules in the Cardigan, New Quay and Aberaeron areas. They are at the following locations:
Cardigan
- High Street eastern side by the entrance to Cardigan Castle: The loading bay Monday to Saturday, 8am to 5pm, 20 minutes and no return within 20 minutes.
- High Street eastern side by entrance to Cardigan Castle: Disabled badge holders only 8am to 6pm, three hours and no return within three hours.
- High Street western side from by Shire Hall to junction with Market Lane: No waiting at any time.
- Priory Street both sides at and west of junction with Morgan Street by Crwst: No waiting at any time.
- Priory Street northern side by nos. 9 and 10: Disabled badge holders only, 8am to 6pm, three hours and no return within three hours.
- Pendre western side from no 13 to junction with Bathhouse Road: No waiting at any time.
New Quay
- Glanmor Terrace seaward side north of junction with Penwig Lane: Disabled badge holders only, 9am to 5pm, three hours and no return within three hours.
- South John Street western side on both sides of junction with White Street: No waiting at any time.
- South John Street both sides from the property known as The Marina to the junction with Wellington Place: No waiting at any time.
Aberaeron
- Market Street existing bay on western side outside nos. 2 and 3: Disabled badge holders only, two hours and no return within two hours.
- Market Street on the eastern side from the Castle Hotel to no 18: No waiting at any time.
- Cadwgan Place southern side from opposite no 7 to south western end of Quay Parade: No waiting at any time.
- Victoria Street southern side of County Hall: Disabled badge holders only, two hours and no return within two hours.
- Western side of Alban Square on western side of the road by nos. 35 and 36: Goods vehicle only loading Monday to Saturday, 9am to 6pm, 30 minutes, no return within one hour.
- Western side of Alban Square on western side of road by no 34: Disabled badge holders only.
Further details can be inspected at Aberaeron, Cardigan and Aberystwyth libraries or at www.ceredigion.gov.uk/resident/travel-roads-parking/consultations/orders. Anyone who believes the order is invalid can apply to the High Court by January 3, 2024.
