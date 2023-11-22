ALCOHOL could be sold at services in Pembrokeshire.
VST Forecourts Ltd have applied to Pembrokeshire County Council for a premises licence for Llanteg Services, A477, Narberth.
The licence would allow for alcohol to be served for consumption off the premises 24 hours a day, Monday to Sunday.
The full application can be during normal business hours at County Hall, Haverfordwest by prior arrangement or at www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/licensing.
Any representations relating to the application must be made in writing by December 13 to either licensing@pembrokeshire.gov.uk or Lead Licensing Officer, Public Protection Division, County Hall, Haverfordwest, SA61 1TP.
