Pembrokeshire County Council has advised that part of a road in the county will be closed for around two weeks so that ‘the construction of buildout and uncontrolled pedestrian crossing’ works can be carried out.

The road in question is:

The public footpath linking the B4314 Robeston Wathen Roundabout to Narberth road to Garfield Gardens, Narberth, off Cox Hill, south to a point near the property known as Four Winds.

During the closure – which comes into force on Monday, December 11 and will last for approximately two weeks – no pedestrians or vehicles, aside from exempted vehicles, will be able to use the footpath.

There will be an alternative route for pedestrians via Cox Hill.