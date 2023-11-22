You can experience the magic of crafting your own bespoke Christmas wreath to take home at Roch Castle next month.

The former Norman fortress on the edge of Roch Village, near St Davids is hosting luxury wreath workshops on Sunday, December 10.

Led by Karen MacKechnie from Pembrokeshire based Floral Goat, the festive workshops use sustainably grown seasonal flowers carefully selected for their beauty and sustainability.

Karen’s dedication to eco-friendly practices means no plastic is used, ensuring the wreaths are both opulent and environmentally friendly.

The morning session runs from 10.30am until 12.30pm, followed by a second afternoon workshop between 1.30pm and 3.30pm.

Tickets cost £45 per person and include tea/coffee and mince pies. With only eight places at each workshop, personal attention is ensured.

Free parking is available on-site but as space is limited, attendees are asked to car share where possible.

To book visit www.rochcastle.com or call 01437 725 566. As a 12th century castle, access within Roch Castle is not suitable for those with mobility difficulties.