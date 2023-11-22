Clarbeston Road AFC has become the first football club in Pembrokeshire to gain a prestigious Disability Sport Wales (DSW) insport Club award.

The club has secured the renowned DSW insport Silver Standard, which recognises its commitment to inclusive practice.

The club has gone from strength to strength since Clarbeston Road AFC formally combined with Cleddau Warriors Disability Football Club and created Clarby Warriors.

Clarbeston Road had always linked with Cleddau Warriors by providing coaches for training and match day sessions and this led to the amalgamation and the creation of the Clarby Warriors.

Sport Pembrokeshire works in partnership with DSW to provide the insport Club programme. The programme supports clubs to ensure they are adopting good practice in their approach to inclusion and community participation.

The club is now aiming for insport Club Gold standard, which includes continuing inclusive practice demonstrated through coach education, policies, procedures and governance.

“We are delighted to receive the insport Club Silver award and to be able to provide inclusive opportunities for disabled people,” said a spokesperson for Clarbeston Road AFC.

The club welcomes new players of all ability levels as well as volunteers and is currently setting up a new fun and inclusive under 16s mixed boys and girls squad.

For further information on Clarby Warriors please contact Ian Eynon 07849 528444 or email ian_eynon@hotmail.com For more information on the insport Club programme, see: www.disabilitysportwales.com or contact Jessica.West@pembrokeshire.gov.uk