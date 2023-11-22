A special event during UK Parliament Week was held at County Hall to focus on democracy and how it works with more than 35 young people and 15 leaders attending.

Questions were put to First Minister Mark Drakeford MS who attended the event virtually and further discussion was had with cabinet members and councillors, along with the council chairman and the chief executive.

Supported by the Children and Young People’s Rights Office and their democracy champions training resources there were a number of interesting questions posed throughout the evening.

Council chairman Cllr Thomas Tudor thanked everyone for their attendance, including the Leaders of the various associations.

“It was an honour to Chair the meeting for UK Parliament Week at County Hall where enthusiastic Explorers, Sea Scouts, Scouts, Beavers and Girl Guides were in attendance.

“They had the opportunity to question First Minister Mark Drakeford via Teams as well as county councillors, town councillors, officers and cabinet members on a range of issues.

“The thought-provoking questions were amazing which led on to very interesting debates, and I certainly learned a tremendous amount from this brilliant event,” said Cllr Tudor.