A Pembrokeshire man caught speeding in his BMW must pay a total of £510 after a court appearance last week.
Martin Edward Langdon, 38, was caught speeding in his BMW 116D on the A4109 at Neath Port Talbot on May 5 2023.
Langdon, of Cawdor Close, Haverfordwest, was caught travelling at 39mph in a 30mph zone at the junction with New Road, Aberddulais.
Langdon did not appear at the hearing at Cardiff Magistrates Court on November 14 but instead submitted a guilty plea under the Single Justice Proceedure.
Magistrates fined him £300 as well as ordering him to pay costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £120.
The total of £510 must be paid by December 12 this year.
His driving licence was also endorsed with three penalty points.
Magistrates took Langdon’s guilty plea into account when imposing sentence.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel