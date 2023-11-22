Martin Edward Langdon, 38, was caught speeding in his BMW 116D on the A4109 at Neath Port Talbot on May 5 2023.

Langdon, of Cawdor Close, Haverfordwest, was caught travelling at 39mph in a 30mph zone at the junction with New Road, Aberddulais.

Langdon did not appear at the hearing at Cardiff Magistrates Court on November 14 but instead submitted a guilty plea under the Single Justice Proceedure.

Magistrates fined him £300 as well as ordering him to pay costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £120.

The total of £510 must be paid by December 12 this year.

His driving licence was also endorsed with three penalty points.

Magistrates took Langdon’s guilty plea into account when imposing sentence.