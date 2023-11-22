Speed limit signs on certain roads were changed in line with the introduction of the new 20mph speed limit which came into effect Wales-wide in September 2023.

The introduction of the new speed limit on residential roads in Wales has proven controversial with many motorists against it.

Are you ready to make a difference? Driving at the new 20mph speed limit will mean our communities see:



- Fewer collisions and serious injuries

- More people walking and cycling

The disdain for the new speed limit has seen people lash out, defacing some of the new 20mph signs.

Reports have been made in counties across Wales of 20mph speed signs being vandalised including in Conwy, Newport, Pembrokeshire, Torfaen, Wrexham and Flintshire.

But what is the penalty if these vandals are caught?

We take a look at the fines and possible jail time you could face if caught vandalising a traffic sign.

What is the penalty for vandalising a traffic/speed limit sign?





Removing or destroying a traffic/speed sign can result in up to a £1000 fine according to the UK Highways Act (1980).

The Highways Act states: "If a person without lawful authority or excuse pulls down or obliterates a traffic sign placed on or over a highway, or a milestone or direction post (not being a traffic sign) so placed, he is guilty of an offence; but it is a defence in any proceedings under this subsection to show that the traffic sign, milestone or post was not lawfully so placed."

"A person guilty of an offence under this section is liable to a fine not exceeding Level 3 on the standard scale (£1000)."

However, vandalism can land offenders with a much more serious penalty.

Vandalism, according to Label Source, is defined in UK law as "a situation where one person, without consent, damages property belonging to someone else".

The Cardiff-based company added: "Vandalism may occur as a prank, a source of personal revenge, or to make a public statement.

"The vandalism of signs in particular can often be a protest of what the sign represents.

"However, this only makes the sign and the danger it’s there to prevent more of a risk."

The punishment for vandalism is a fine and could also land you a prison sentence.

The experts at Label Source said: "Ultimately, the legal consequences depend on the individual circumstances.

"The intensity of the damage itself and its equivalent value is subjective to the magistrate."

Damage valued at less than £5,000 can result in a fine of up to £2500, or a three-month prison sentence, the south Wales company explained.

While for damages more than £5000 the maximum penalty is £5000 and could result in a prison sentence of up to six months.