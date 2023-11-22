Dyfed-Powys Police are appealing for information after a telehandler was stolen from a layby on the Old Hakin Road, Haverfordwest.

The pictured telehandler was said to have been stolen sometime between 5pm, Thursday, November 16 and 7am on Friday, November 17.

Anyone who has any information that could help officers with the investigation is asked to report it to the force and quote the reference DP-20231117-034.

The force can be contacted at www.bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101.

Anyone who is deaf, hard of hearing or speech impaired can text the non-emergency number 07811 311908.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling 0800 555111.