In the UK in total animal abandonments incidents have soared to a shocking three year high.

In Pembrokeshire the numbers have risen from 32 abandonments in 2020 to a projected 59 in 2023.

In 2021 39 animals were abandoned in the county, rising to 41 in 2022.

So far this year 48 animals abandoned in Pembrokeshire have been reported to the RSPCA. The charity estimates that this will rise by another ten before the end of the year.

The animal welfare charity has today, Wednesday, November 22, released shocking new statistics that show abandonments have been spiralling amid the ongoing cost of living crisis.

Stories on abandoned pets have hit the headlines as the winter approaches.

Since October the Western Telegraph has reported on a puppy with six legs abandoned in Pembroke Dock and four puppies, thought to be a day old, abandoned in Haverfordwest town centre.

Already this year, up to the end of October, the RSPCA has received 17,838 reports of abandoned animals across England and Wales - which, if such trends continue, would equate to 21,417 reports over 2023.

This compares with 16,118 reports during the whole of 2020, meaning the RSPCA is on course to see an eye-watering 32.9 percent rise in abandonment calls this year. It’s higher too than the number of reports received in 2021 (17,179) and 2022 (19,645).

While in Wales specifically - abandonment reports have risen 61 per cent - from 997 in 2020 to a projected 1,610 this year. This is compared to 1,192 reports in 2021 and 1,419 in 2022.

Dermot Murphy, who heads the RSPCA frontline rescue teams, said: “The combined effects of the pandemic and the ongoing cost of living crisis has created a perfect storm - and means we expect more animals than ever will need our help this year.

"Abandonment calls to our emergency line are now at a three-year high, as we respond to an increasing number of animals being given up and dumped.

“Behind these shocking statistics are thousands of vulnerable animals. Each one is a valuable life in urgent need of our help.

“We’re desperately concerned about the coming winter months in Wales. Abandonments have soared and many rescue centres are full to bursting, so we are facing an unprecedented winter crisis.

“Our rescue teams are set to be busier than ever this Christmas - so we need animal lovers to join the Christmas rescue and donate to help us be there for animals in desperate need as neglect and abandonment soars.”

This year the RSPCA is asking supporters to Join the Christmas Rescue by donating to help rescue teams reach the thousands of animals who desperately need them.