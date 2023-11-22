The show – presented by Tim Wonnacott – saw experts Mark Hill and Izzie Balmer start their five-day road trip in Cardigan in a 1987 Lotus Escat.

Mark and Izzie approaching Cardigan Antiques Centre (Image: BBC)

The pair have £1,500 each to spend on items across various locations on their trip to be auctioned off and see who can gain the most money (or lose the least amount of money).

On their approach to Cardigan, the pair were delighted by a dog that was walking along the lane in front of the car.

In Cardigan, they both visited Cardigan Antiques where Izzie pointed out a receipt from a coal mine and spoke about her fascination with the history of it. However, she came away from the store with a £28 cake stand from the 1900s.

Izzie entering Saundersfoot Antiques (Image: BBC)

Mark took a shine to the magic of Cardigan as he picked up a magician’s bag and magic box, picking both up for £45.

Mark then heads down to Cold Inn where he meets Ceri Thomas and his son David to learn about love spoons, and even have a go at making one himself. He was then presented with a special Antiques Road Trip love spoon. Whilst he was doing this, Izzie stopped off at Patch beach to skim some stones, getting excited with five skims.

The next shopping stop for Izzie was in Newcastle Emlyn’s Emlyn’s Antiques where she picked up a character jug for £10, a Mother of Pearl cutlery set for £55 and a dressing table set for £55.

Mark at Cairningli Centre with his slow danger sign and kettle (Image: BBC)

The next stop was Newport where Mark visited Cairningli Centre whilst Izzie visited Saundersfoot Antiques in Saundersfoot. Mark picked up a slow danger sign and giant cast iron kettle for a combined £150 whilst Izzie bought a Murano glass clam vase for £20.

Mark then headed to Narberth’s Narberth Antiques and Interiors where he picked up a homemade stationery box designed like a radio for £30.

In total, Mark spent £345 on his items, but made a loss of £176.90 whilst Izzie spent £168 on her five items and made a profit of £16.50 after their items were auctioned off at Gildings in Market Harborough.

The episode (series 27, episode 6) can be viewed on BBC iPlayer.