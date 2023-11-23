Fishguard accountant, David Owen, has now crossed the finish line in a dozen Cardiff Half Marathons.

This time he raised £400 for Cancer Research. The charity is one close to David’s heart, he chose it as a close friend was successfully treated for bowel cancer.

At 61 years of age David says that he finds the event challenging but adds that it is ‘a very rewarding experience to cross that finishing line’.

“It is a fantastic occasion and can be very emotional seeing so many fund raisers raising money for very worthy causes,” he said.

“Cancer Research is my chosen charity as it can affect anyone, and they need as money as possible to hopefully develop new treatments.”

David trains in his hometown of Fishguard in the run up to the event and can often be seen pounding the pavements.

He has already set his sights on his thirteenth Cardiff half, saying that he is ‘very keen’ to register and participate in next year’s event.

David thanked all who have sponsored and supported him in raising £400 for cancer relief.