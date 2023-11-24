Mabon ap Gwynfor led a debate on a Plaid Cymru motion, which highlighted a 13.9 per cent rise in rents for new tenancies in 2021-22 and 6.5 per cent in 2022-23.

The shadow housing minister told MSs that almost 2,000 people are put into temporary accommodation every month in Wales.

He said: “There are now nearly 12,000 people in temporary accommodation, with a quarter of them being children.

“And let's remind ourselves, temporary accommodation is not a holiday.

“There are no kitchens to prepare food, no quiet rooms to do homework in or escape, and there is no freedom to come and go.”

Mr Gwynfor criticised the UK Government’s “mismanagement” of the economy, agreeing with Welsh ministers about the importance of increasing the local housing allowance (LHA)

He welcomed the chancellor’s announcement that LHA will be unfrozen, with the rate increased to the lower 30 per cent of rents from April.

Mr Gwynfor urged the Welsh Government to take steps to help renters: “It can freeze rents and prevent evictions as a short-term solution. This is something that it can do today.”

But Sam Rowlands, for the Conservatives, argued that evidence shows rent controls do not work, citing the example of Edinburgh declaring a housing emergency last month despite rent caps in Scotland.

He told MSs that landlords are being unfairly singled out and many are selling up, which is causing rents to increase further.

Sioned Williams, the Plaid Cymru MS for South Wales West, said 14 per cent of people in Wales are worried about losing their homes, according to Bevan Foundation research.

Julie James, Wales’ housing minister, recognised that tenants have faced unprecedented rises in rents, which are causing financial hardship for many.

“I do not, however, support a snap rent freeze,” she said.

Ms James told the Senedd that the motion proposes the “most extreme” form of control by freezing all rents.

She argued: “It would be completely irresponsible to introduce a rent freeze without a clear understanding of what impact this might have on the sector.”

The minister also did not support calls for a freeze on evictions this winter as she highlighted protection for tenants under the Renting Homes Act which came into force in 2022.

She said: “Anyone served an eviction notice as early as today couldn't be evicted until late May at the very earliest, which is well after the winter period.”

Ms James, who has repeatedly called for LHA to be raised, highlighted concerns that low-income tenants will not feel the benefit until April and she called for a 50 per cent rate.

She questioned the statistics in the motion, saying the figures come from a report by Rightmove based on new tenancies rather than the whole market.

The minister clarified that the Office for National Statistics reports that rents in Wales increased by 1.6 per cent in 2021-22 and 4.4 per cent in 2022-23.

The Plaid Cymru motion was defeated and the Conservative amendment was deselected, with the motion as amended by the Welsh Government agreed.