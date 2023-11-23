All Pembrokeshire County Council town car parks will be free on the following dates.

December 2 and 3.

December 9 and 10.

December 16 and 17.

December 23 and 24.

December 30 and 31.

Cabinet Member for Residents’ Services Cllr Rhys Sinnett said: “We are pleased to be able to provide free parking in our council car parks for weekends in December again this year.

“We hope people will take advantage of this and support our local shops and businesses this Christmas.”

Neighbouring Ceredigion sees free all-day car parking on three Saturdays in the run-up to Christmas.

There will be no parking charges at council-operated Pay and Display car parks on December 9, 16, and 23 this year.

The car parks include

Cardigan’s Bath House, Fairfield, Greenfield Square, Gloster Row, Mwldan, and Quay Street

Lampeter’s Cwmins, Rookery, and Market Street; Aberaeron’s Regent Street, North Beach, and South Beach

New Quay’s Rock Street and Church Road

Tregaron’s Talbot Yard

Aberystwyth’s Lower Park Avenue, Maesyrafon, North Road, New Promenade, and Park Avenue

Ceredigion Cabinet Member for Highways and Environmental Services Councillor Keith Henson said: “Our local businesses create a wonderful festive shopping experience in our towns and so we’d encourage everyone to make the most of the free parking and shop from local businesses this festive period.”