Kiran Edwards Roberts, 19, of City Road, Haverfordwest rode the Suzuki GSXR 125 at Tesco, Fenton Industrial Estate, Haverfordwest, at 8.36pm on April 24 this year.

The court heard that he did not have insurance in place for the vehicle and was not wearing protective headgear.

Edwards-Roberts’ case was heard at Llanelli Magistrates Court on Wednesday, November 22. Roberts did not attend but entered a guilty plea under the Single Justice Procedure.

Edward-Roberts was fined £120. Magistrates also ordered him to pay costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £48.

They also endorsed the teenager’s driving licence with six points. All the penalties were issued for the insurance offence, with no separate penalty given for riding without a helmet.

The court took Edward-Roberts’ guilty plea into account when imposing sentence. He was given until December 20 to pay the total of £258.

