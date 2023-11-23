Ian Thomas, 60, admitted being drunk and disorderly at Swansea Train Station, in Swansea City Centre, on Friday, November 3, this year.

Magistrates heard that his behaviour was contrary to section 91(1) of the Criminal Justice Act.

Thomas’ case, brought to court by the British Transport Police, was heard at Swansea Magistrates Court yesterday, Wednesday, November 22.

Thomas, of Hilton Avenue, Milford Haven, entered a guilty plea and magistrates fined him £80 and ordered him to pay £85 costs.

They took Thomas’ guilty plea into account when issuing the sentence.

%video(id="%video(id="AL5png7Z"")