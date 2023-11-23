The adapted Platinum lodges at Bluestone National Park Resort have been specially designed to assist those who need additional assistance, including being arranged over a single floor with two bedrooms, a wet-room, and an open-plan lounge, kitchen and dining area, as well as an outdoor patio.

They also have wider doorways, a shower seat and handrails, emergency pull cords and a designated parking space for Blue Badge holders.

The resort’s Platinum lodges are the most luxurious offering yet, featuring sunrooms, picturesque surroundings, a private entrance, ‘cwtch’ rooms, and 20 per cent more space.

The newly launched Platinum lodges boost the resort’s existing accessible offering, with six Caldey lodges having already been adapted for disabled guests.

The Bluestone team is also able to make arrangements for guests with additional needs – such as those with sensory issues - to have exclusive access to facilities such as Blue Lagoon, Serendome or indoor play area-The Hive, outside of standard operating hours.

Blue Lagoon has designated disabled changing rooms, four aqua chairs and a hoist which can be requested at reception.

Nature Trails found across the resort have been carefully designed to ensure there are wide pathways, limited steps, and, where needed, disabled access.

The Serendome, a covered outdoor playground, features a state-of-the-art amphitheatre that is wheelchair accessible and also offers a multi-level, aerial adventure course that is suitable for wheelchair users.

“Our Free Range Manifesto embodies our commitment to creating a place where children of all ages and abilities can explore nature in beautiful surroundings,” said William McNamara, founder and chief executive at Bluestone.

“We’re extremely dedicated to making our resort and holidays accessible to everyone; from tailoring the lighting in our indoor play area to suit those with sensory needs, to opening our facilities outside of standard operating hours for guests who would benefit from quieter sessions.

“We believe that everyone who visits Bluestone deserves an unforgettable experience, which is why we would encourage guests to contact the team in advance to discuss any specific requirements they may have so we can ensure these are meet during their stay.”

Bluestone was named third best value resort in the UK for 2023 by Which? magazine for a second year running.

The resort offers more than 100 activities to choose from, many of which can be adapted for those with additional needs such as bowling or axe throwing, the Bluestone team is able to advise on the most suitable activities ahead of your stay.

Bookings to the adapted Platinum lodges can be made via Bluestone’s website: https://www.bluestonewales.com/resort.