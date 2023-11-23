Urdd Gobaith Cymru – Wales’ largest youth organisation – is aiming to provide 250 children with a holiday at one of the Urdd’s residential centres in Llangrannog in Ceredigion, Pentre Ifan in Pembrokeshire, Cardiff Bay or Glan-llyn near Bala.

Urdd is appealing for individuals, companies and societies to contribute to its Fund for All – Urdd Summer Camps fund which will provide the holiday to the children who are living in poverty or under difficult circumstances. Recent statistics have shown that 30 per cent of children in Wales are now living in poverty.

The scheme has sponsored hundreds of children each summer since 2019 and received a record number of applications in 2023, which has led to the increase in target for 2024.

Urdd says that a sponsorship of £180 would contribute towards the cost of a child’s holiday at one of the centres.

“Without the Fund for All, my daughter definitely wouldn’t have been able to go,” said Sabrina from Haverfordwest. “The staff were amazing with her, from helping her settle in to boosting her confidence. She’s happier, has confidence and can’t stop talking about her experience at camp. In her words, she’s had the best experience of her life.”

Sian Lewis, chief executive of the Urdd, said: “The cost-of-living crisis is not only putting a financial strain on families, but also affecting the emotional health and physical activity of children and young people.

“This year the Urdd received a record number of applications since establishing out Fund for All scheme, and we are so grateful to everyone who made it possible for us to offer holidays to cover over 100 children at our camps this summer.

“We have more than doubled our target for 2024 to offer holidays to 250 children and young people who might not otherwise get to enjoy a summer holiday. As a national youth organisation, we are constantly looking for ways to ensure that a family’s financial situation does not mean a child has to miss out on opportunities.”

Anyone can support and contribute any amount towards the fund at https://www.urdd.cymru/en/support-us/cronfa-cyfle-i-bawb/.

There will be 17 summer camps held between the four sites, including a performance course, creative course, bilingual camp and adventure camps and traditional summer camps for children aged between eight and 15.

Parents or schools can apply for a holiday on behalf of a child when applications open in early 2024.