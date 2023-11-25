Across Wales – including Pembrokeshire and parts of Carmarthenshire – signs are in both English and Welsh, with the likes of Arberth and Narberth, St Clears and San Cler, Haverfordwest and Hwllfordd, Abergwaun and Fishguard, being visible on some road and town signs.

The petition calls for the English name – for example Narberth – to be removed from the signs if there is not much difference between the two versions, and to just use the Welsh name. It would have no effect on the ones that are vastly different, such as most of the above examples.

We asked our readers what their views were and were given a number of opinions on both sides of the argument. Here are just some of them:

Martyn Jones said: “We are in Wales. This shouldn't even be a thing. The WELSH spelling should be used and appear first.”

Tegwen Unwin said: “They are fine as they are. Good to see the Welsh and the English names.”

Martin Rawlings said: “Some of them are so close to each other. I'm English. I saw one sign where there was just one letter difference, a y rather than an I, in cases like that just go with the Welsh version.”

Liz Wyman said: “I'm learning the Welsh because there are both and it fascinates me about the differences. If they were only Welsh I wouldn't bother to learn the Welsh.”

Molly Whyatt Watts said: “The original name of the place. So if it’s a welsh name welsh, If Saesneg, Saesneg name.

“Abertiefi and Stackpole good examples.”

Owen Jackson said: “Ones that sound similar should be in Welsh only I agree; Arberth, Clunderwen, Llandyfri, Manorbyr, Sancler.”

Lynn Snelson said: “As a visitor to Wales, I use the names that are in the road atlas or sat nav, ie English. It’s nice to see the Welsh names so we can try to pronounce them and learn their names, but if they were only in Welsh, we would struggle to know where we were visiting. So my answer would please leave both Welsh and English.”

Linda Dennis said: “Keep it at dual language. There are visitors to Wales who we need to keep onside otherwise they will go elsewhere in England and Scotland and spend their money there. Plus why waste more money on signage changes. This Welsh government likes to waste money on stupid ideas that don't come to fruition.”

John Cull said: “Dual signs, let's keep things the same, works for both Welsh & English speakers. And the thought of spending millions when there are so many other worthy causes, beggars belief.”

Since the launch of the petition to have signs in Welsh only when they are similar to the English versions, a second petition has been launched to keep signs bilingual.