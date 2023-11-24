Pembroke Dock crew manager, Lee Murray, was awarded the Chief Fire Officer's Bravery Award at the annual More Than Just Fires Awards Ceremony.

The award recognises an individual or group who have responded in a commendable way as a result of an act of bravery.

Crew Manager Murray was enjoying his regular morning swim at Pembroke Leisure Centre on Friday, February 3 this year.

He noticed a commotion at the side of the swimming pool and got out the water to see what was happening.

On the side of the pool lifeguards were helping a man who had collapsed and gone into cardiac arrest.

Lee immediately took control of the situation and directed lifeguards to retrieve a defibrillator and to call for an ambulance.

In the meantime, Lee administered hands-only CPR to the casualty and once the defibrillator arrived, he attached administered a shock to the man. By the time the ambulance arrived, the patient had regained consciousness.

Following the incident, the man spent a week in hospital. He was expected to make a full recovery and expressed his deep gratitude to Lee for saving his life.

Lee was one of several firefighters to win the bravery award, following deliberation by the awards’ shortlisting panel, it became clear that it was impossible to select one winner, after hearing the amazing and heroic actions by each nominee, it was decided that they were all worthy winners.

Pembrokeshire made a good showing at the rest of the awards as well; Pembroke Dock Fire Station was shortlisted for Community and Partnership Award which recognised stations who maintain collaborative partnerships.

Tenby Fire Station and Haverfordwest Fire Station were also shortlisted for Western Division of the Year Award.

Winners of the Charity Champion Award were the ‘Yr Her Fawr’ (Big Challenge) Team for their awe-inspiring charitable efforts, cycling from Land’s End to John O’Groats and raising over £15,000 for The Fire Fighters Charity, Cerebral Palsy Cymru and 2wish.

The team included crew members form Pembrokeshire’s stations.

The More Than Just Fires Awards Ceremony was held earlier this month at the Metropole Hotel and Spa in Llandrindod Wells.

The evening was hosted by the most-capped referee in world rugby, Nigel Owens MBE and was a special opportunity to give thanks and recognise the remarkable efforts, hard work and dedication by Service staff and volunteers from across the Service area, over the 12 months.

Speaking during the ceremony, Chief Fire Officer Roger Thomas said: “This evening is a special occasion where we gather to celebrate the outstanding efforts, dedication and bravery of all those who contribute to the Service.

“We have come together to not only recognise the exceptional individuals and teams who have gone above and beyond in the call of duty, but also to demonstrate that our role in society is indeed More Than Just Fires.

“We don’t take enough time to celebrate our great achievements to make mid and west Wales a safer place to live, work and visit.”