A Pembrokeshire man has appeared in court, accused of assaulting a woman by beating her.
Fergus Buckley, of Clifford Crescent, Newport, is accused of beating the woman on April 26 this year in Cardiff.
He appeared at Cardiff Magistrates Court on Monday, November 20, where he denied the offence.
Magistrates adjourned the case to next year for the trial.
Buckley was remanded on bail until the trial.
He must not contact his alleged victim either directly or indirectly and must not go within 100 yards of a named address in Cardiff.
The trial is due to start on the morning of January 16 next year.
