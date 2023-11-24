Hywel Dda University Health Board has a number of dates across multiple locations in Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire over the next few weeks.

Eligible people can drop in to any of the clinics, but if you already have a booked appointment at your GP or community pharmacy, to keep this appointment.

Eligible people include:

Aged between six months and 64 years in clinical risk groups.

Someone with a disability.

Aged 64 and over.

Pregnant.

Living in a care home for older adults.

Aged 12 to 64 who lives with someone who has a weakened immune system.

A carer aged 16 and over.

A frontline health worker or social care worker.

Working in care homes for older adults.

The health board will also offer a flu vaccine to attendees if they are eligible and don’t have an upcoming appointment to receive it from a GP, community pharmacy or school nursing team.

Dr Ardiana Gjini, director of public health at the health board, said: “Since September, the health board, GPs and community pharmacies have invited eligible Hywel Dda UHB residents to receive their vaccines. If you haven’t had a chance to get your vaccine yet, now is the time to act.

“With colder weather and gatherings at Christmas with our older and clinically vulnerable nearest and dearest, being vaccinated or supporting your loved ones to get the vaccine is the best present you can give.

“Vaccines teach your immune system how to protect you from diseases. It’s much safer for your immune system to learn this through vaccination than by catching the diseases and attempting to treat them.”

The drop in sessions are for people age 12 or over and are at:

Unit 2a, Dafen Industrial Estate, Heol Cropin, Llanelli (SA14 8QW) on Monday, November 27, Wednesday, November 29, Thursday, November 30 and Friday, December 1 between 9.15am and 5.30pm and every Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from Monday, December 4 until Friday, December 22.

Carmarthen Quins RFC training ground, Castell Pigyn Road, Abergwili (SA31 2JJ) every Tuesday from November 28 to December 12 between 10am and 4.30pm.

Unit 1 Honeyborough Retail Park, Neyland (SA73 1SE) Monday to Friday until December 22 from 9.15am to 5.30pm.

Ysgol Trewen, Cwm Cou, Newcastle Emlyn (SA38 9PE) every Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday until December 15 between 9.30am and 5.30pm.

Thomas Parry Library, Llanbadarn Campus, Aberystwyth (SY23 3AS) every Monday until December 11 between 10am and 4.30pm.

Anyone with any questions about the vaccine or their eligibility should email ask.hdd@wales.nhs.uk or call 0300 303 8322. Anyone under 12 who is eligible for the vaccine should contact their GP practice, or contact the health board on the above details.