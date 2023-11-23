We have 3,000 members who are constantly taking great photos from all over Pembrokeshire, including of landmarks, beauty spots, historic buildings and the nature on show.

Recently, they have been showcasing some stunning scenic views including sunsets, night scenes and coastal views across Pembrokeshire as well as interesting views from inside landmarks like St David's Cathedral and fun pictures such as the singing penguins.

Here are some of our recent favourites:

Little Haven at night (Image: Andrew Lewis (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Treginnis Farm near St Davids (Image: Vicki Winter (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

The singing penguins at Vincent Davies Department Store (Image: Rosemary Rees (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Lawrenny (Image: Liam Woolley (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Newgale (Image: Aaron Clayton (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Withybush Woods (Image: Jewels Rathbone (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Inside St Davids Cathedral (Image: Andy Vaughan (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

If you would like to join the camera club and have your pictures featured, search Western Telegraph Camera Club on Facebook or click here.