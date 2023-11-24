The alleged assault took place on The Mount Estate, Milford Haven at around 9am on Thursday, October 5, 2023.

The incident left two people with injuries, and one was hospitalised for treatment.

At the time, one person was arrested and has been released on conditional bail pending further enquiries.

Dyfed-Powys Police have now launched an investigation into the incident and anyone with any information is asked to contact the force and quote the reference 23000967380. The force can be contacted at https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk or by calling 101. Anyone who is deaf, hard of hearing or speech impaired can text the non-emergency number 07811 311908.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or calling 0800 555111.