Weather forecasters WX Charts have predicted Wales, including Pembrokeshire, is set to be hit with up to three days of snow, with some areas set to experience snowfalls of around 10cm per hour.

The Met Office long-range forecast also predicts snow and "colder than average" conditions are on the way, with BBC Weather predicting temperatures of 0 degrees as early as Friday (November 24) in some parts of Pembrokeshire including Haverfordwest.

📉 Turning colder over the weekend as arctic air moves in



❄️ A widespread frost is likely on Friday and Saturday night pic.twitter.com/BuSlOIigT4 — Met Office (@metoffice) November 23, 2023

When and where there could be snow in Pembrokeshire

According to WX Charts, parts of Pembrokeshire could get snow as early as Wednesday (November 29).

The map from the weather forecaster shows snowfall all across Wales from late Wednesday until early Friday (December 1).

Pembrokeshire looks likely to only get snow late on Wednesday before it clears on Thursday morning (November 30).

Tenby looks likely to be one of the areas in Pembrokeshire to get the most snow, with forecasts showing falls of around 2cm per hour late on Wednesday.

See where snow has been forecast in Pembrokeshire. (Image: WX Charts)

The Met Office long-range forecast, which covers November 28 to December 7, said conditions are set to be "colder than average" across the UK and people can expect "general snow towards the turn of the month".

A Met Office spokesperson said: "Colder than average conditions are most likely overall, as chances of some wintry showers, or even more general snow towards the turn of the month, are increasing.

"Cloud and rain is likely to be clearing southeastern England early on, followed by a period of widely colder, drier and brighter weather and the return of overnight frosts.

"Scattered showers along with an overnight ice risk may affect some coastal areas of northern and eastern Scotland, and eastern England at times, which could turn increasingly wintry over hills in the north.

"These conditions could then persist, particularly in the north, but there is an increasing chance of areas of cloud, rain and/or snow, perhaps with strong winds too, spreading north across at least southern areas from later next week."