PEMBROKESHIRE has a long and storied history, with centuries of industry and thousands of stories told through time.
As time passes, these stories and old photographs are all we have left to document and learn about the past. This week we take a look at old photos of Haverfordwest from the early part of the 1900s up to the 1930s.
Take a look at the photos, do you recognise the locations? How much do you think they've changed since?
The pictures were submitted by members of our nostalgia group Our Pembrokeshire Memories. If you would like to join the group and share your memories, photos and videos from days and years gone by, search Our Pembrokeshire Memories on Facebook or click here.
