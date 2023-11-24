The Hotel Mariners in Haverfordwest has been run by the Cromwell family for two generations.

The mother of current owner, Andrew Cromwell, was the manager of the hotel when it was owned by Allied Breweries and known as the Embassy Hotel back in 1970.

In the early 80s Allied decided to sell off some of its hotels and put the Embassy on the market, offering it to Andrew’s mother.

At the time Andrew was working in the Park Hotel in Cardiff.

“My mother said ‘if you come home I will buy it’ so I did,” said Andrew who has been involved with the hotel since it was bought in 1981.

The 27 bedroom hotel was originally a Georgian coaching inn. However, it is believed to have been established nearly a century prior to this in 1625.

The earliest pictorial record of the Hotel Mariners dates from 1729 and shows Squire Bowen of Camrose attending a hunt in which the fox escaped the hounds by running across the roof of the hotel.

The Hotel Mariners is now a much-loved Haverfordwest hotel often used for local functions, especially at Christmas, as well as serving the county’s tourism and visitor trade.

The Grade II listed building has been the home of Haverfordwest Rotary, Ladies Circle, Round Table and Soroptimists, as well as providing the venue for charity coffee mornings for charities such as Ty Hafan.

The hotel has 27 modern hotel rooms, a good bar which offers food on a daily basis and a large restaurant with 50 covers which is currently used for functions. Importantly, given its town centre location, it also has a large car park.

During Andrew and wife Sandra’s time there they have made all the rooms en-suite and created an extension with a further four rooms.

The Mariners also currently houses a popular boutique, 1625, run by Sandra which she hopes will relocate after the sale.

Andrew says he and his family have put the hotel on the market as retirement beckons and he looks forward to getting out on his bike more and walking the dog.

“I have done it for 42 years,” he said. “It is time to let younger blood enhance the town and build up a good business.

“I would like to thank all our customers over the years for their support and for using us.”

The hotel is for sale with Colliers and the details are as follows:

Reception, recently refurbished Lounge Bar for around 45. The Restaurant is arranged over two levels for up to 64. First floor conference room for 45 theatre style. A ground floor Meeting Room is currently used as a retail shop.

27 letting bedrooms to sleep 57 (11 double, five twin, five single, four double and single, two 2x double).

All rooms have access to wifi, writing desk and chair, direct dial telephone, flat screen television, tea and coffee making facilities. Most of the rooms have a hairdryer.

There is a commercial kitchen with preparation area and wash up section, a walk in cold room, a beer cellar, various stores, a plant room a laundry room and an office.

Outside there is car parking at the front and rear of the hotel for approximately 40 cars. A large grass area close to the hotel could potentially be used to extend the parking, subject to any necessary consents.

Details of trade and profits are available on the Colliers website and further details will be released to seriously interested parties usually at the point of booking a viewing.

Colliers is seeking offers in the region of £750,000 for the freehold interest, complete with goodwill and trade contents (subject to inventory). Stock at valuation.

A three bedroom house at 14 Tower Hill Haverfordwest, next door to the hotel and which has a common boundary is available by separate negotiation, with further details on request. This property is not currently used as part of the business but could be an owners or staff house.

Contact Peter Brunt, Colliers director of hotels agency, on Peter.Brunt@colliers.com for more information.