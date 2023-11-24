Norman Munyaradzi Dogo, 30, was spotted driving his Vauxhall Astra on London Road, Pembroke Dock, at 1.59am on March 28 this year.

There was no insurance in force covering the vehicle.

Dogo’s case was heard at Llanelli Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, November 22.

Dogo did not appear in court and the case was found proved in his absence by magistrates under the Single Justice Procedure.

Magistrates fined him £660, and handed down a £264 victim surcharge and £90 costs.

They also disqualified Dogo, of Monument Road, Woking Surrey, from driving for six months on the grounds that he was a repeat offender.

He must pay the balance of £1,014 by December 20 this year.

