PAVS hosted the PAVS Pembrokeshire Volunteering Awards 2023 at The Queen’s Hall, Narberth, on November 16, where around 100 volunteers and their guests were treated to a meal cooked by Block and Barrel and a performance from Serendipity Community Choir.

There were seven categories for the awards and the winners were revealed for each one, with the winners and finalists all being celebrated.

Molly Evans of Megan’s Starr Foundation won the Young Volunteer Award (Under 25) which was presented by Cllr Delme Harries. Milford Youth Matters’ Finley Turner was highly commended and Henry (Tashi) Dorji of Plant Dewi was also commended.

The Mike Beckett Award for a youth group aged under 25 was given to Megan’s Starr Foundation Young Volunteers by Gwen Beckett. Emily and Neve of Newport Library Young Volunteers were highly commended, and Paul Sartori Oral History Project’s young volunteers were also commended.

SwimNarberth trustees Chris Walters and Martin James as chairman and deputy chairman respectively, won the Trustee/Board Award which was presented by PAVS trustee Jayne Tucker. Cathy Davies of SPAN Arts was highly commended and South Ridgeway Community Association trustees were also commended.

Sue Leonard, PAVS’ chief officer, presented Elizabeth Rogers of The Queen’s Hall, Narberth, with the Long Service Award. Four others were commended for their long service including Bob Elliott and Debbie Watson from Hywel Dda University Health Board and Kay Macken and Margaret Povey of Age Cymru Dyfed.

The Mary Sigley Award was presented to Christopher McEwen of Pembroke and Pembroke Dock Boxing Club by Pure West Radio’s Mathew Rickard. The Mount Community Centre’s Bill Towler was highly commended and Brenda Saunders of Volunteering Matters was commended.

The Individual Over 25 Award was given to Ieuan Matthews of Sandy Bear Children’s Bereavement Charity by High Sheriff of Dyfed Meurig Raymond. Bill Towler of The Mount Community Centre was again highly commended, as was Brenda Saunders of Volunteering Matters. Pembrokeshire FRAME’s James Puttock and Nicola Harteveld of Megan’s Starr Foundation were both commended.

Dinas Cross Wellbeing HUB won the Group Over 25 Award which was presented by Mariam Dalziel and Abi Clarkson of sponsors South Hook LNG. ASD Family Help, Pembrokeshire Volunteers and The Mount Community Centre volunteers Bill Towler, Natty Towler, Camilla Louise Hardy and Caroline Jenkins were all highly commended.

Each of the finalists were spoken about by Ms Leonard prior to the presentation of the winners.

Mariam Dalziel, PR manager for South Hook LNG, said: “Congratulations to PAVS and all of those nominated – what a wonderful evening!

“These awards celebrate the tremendous efforts of volunteers across our county and at South Hook, we are pleased to be continuing our support of such a positive event.”

For more information about PAVS and volunteering in Pembrokeshire, visit www.pavs.org.uk/help-for-people/volunteering, email volunteering@pavs.org.uk or call 01437 769722.