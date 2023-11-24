The final episode of the eighth series of the popular TV show Saving Lives features St Davids Lifeboat crew, working with the local coastguard team, in a dramatic cliff rescue.

The popular 10-part documentary, Saving Lives at Sea is now in its eighth series and includes the lifesaving work of RNLI lifeguards and volunteer lifeboat crews from around the UK and Ireland.

Including interviews with lifeboat crews and lifeguards, the series will also hear from those rescued and their families who, thanks to RNLI lifesavers, are here to tell the tale.

This forthcoming episode, on Thursday, November 30, includes the St Davids RNLI rescue of people stuck on a cliff at Caerfai, alongside rescue stories from their colleagues at other stations and beaches around our coasts.

“Our lifesaving work would not be possible without donations from the public and we are delighted to be able to share a frontline view of the rescues they support with their kind generosity,” said St Davids Lifeboat coxswain Will Chant, Coxswain at St Davids who features in the upcoming episode.

In 2022, RNLI lifeboat crews around the UK and Ireland launched 9,312 times, saving 389 lives, while the charity’s lifeguards aided 23,204 people and saved 117 lives on some of the UK’s busiest beaches.

If the series inspires you to volunteer with the RNLI, there are a variety of roles from lifeboat crew, to fundraiser, lifeguard to shop volunteer. Fund out more at rnli.org/volunteer.

The St Davids episode of Saving Lives at Sea airs at 8pm on Thursday, November 30 on BBC 2.