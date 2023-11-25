National Theatre’s live performance of Dear England will be broadcast in Milford Haven’s Torch Theatre in January.

The play was written by James Graham and directed by Rupert Goold and is a ‘gripping’ examination of the nation and game and is one perfect for football fans of all ages and nations.

Joseph Fiennes plays Gareth Southgate who has to come to terms with the years of hurt and open his mind to be able to open his mind to take the team and country back to the promised land. The play will explore England’s painful pattern of loss and how England’s men’s team haven’t been able to live up to the team of 1966 and have been suffering when it comes to the big stage, including the track record for penalties.

Dear England will be broadcast at the Torch Theatre on Tuesday, January 30 at 7pm. Tickets cost £15 for adults, £13 for concessions and £8.50 for under 26s. Tickets can be bought at www.torchtheatre.co.uk or by calling 01646 695267.